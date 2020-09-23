STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN: No photos of the disabled receiving govt aid will be used for publicity, says directorate

Taking photographs would be an affront to the dignity of the disabled, said S Namburajan, general secretary of the TN Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers.

An activist had written to the CM’s special cell stating that such photographs taken during the lockdown period put them under undue distress. (Photo | scd.tn.gov.in)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Commissionerate for Differently Abled has said that photographs of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) along with supplies like provision and medicines that are delivered to them during the lockdown period, will not be taken here on.

A section of disabled persons and activists raised concerns over government staff or volunteers taking photos of the disabled persons along with supplies offered by the government, allegedly to be used for publicity purposes.

As holders of the Unique Disability ID, aid during these difficult times is an entitlement and not a favour from the Government machinery, said S Namburajan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers.

“Taking photographs would be an affront to the dignity of persons with disabilities. India also ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in the year 2007,” said Namburajan.

After photos of persons with disabilities along with daily supplies were taken, a Chennai-based activist wrote to the Chief Minister’s special cell stating that such photographs taken after PwDs contact the special helpline to access essential items during the lockdown period, put them under undue distress.

In response, the State Commissionerate for Differently Abled, on September 14, stated that such photographs will not be taken henceforth.

"It is a positive sign that the Commissionerate has acknowledged the issue and assured that it will not happen in future," said Namburajan.

