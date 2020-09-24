DMDK chief, founder Vijayakant tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Founder President of DMDK A Vijayakant tested positive for COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

A media bulletin issued by the MIOT Hospital said Vijayakant was tested positive for COVID on September 22.

"He is completely stable and admitted to MIOT Hospitals, Chennai. He is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon," the hospital said in its bulletin.

Interestingly, only a few hours before the hospital released the bulletin, the DMDK issued a statement that Vijayakant only had 'mild COVID symptoms' when he went to the hospital for a regular health check-up. The party statement also said he has been 'cured' and now healthy.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami also called DMDK treasurer Premalatha and enquires about the health of her husband and DMDK founder Vijayakant who is being treated for Corona infection and wished him a speedy recovery