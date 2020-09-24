STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Gutka row: Interim orders to be passed on Thursday

“The act of displaying gutka packets inside the Assembly was already condoned  by the first division bench through an order dated August 25,” observed Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana.

Published: 24th September 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raising several queries on the fresh notice issued by the Assembly Privilege Committee, the Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned petitions filed by DMK chief MK Stalin and 17 other MLAs seeking interim orders, to Thursday.

“The act of displaying gutka packets inside the Assembly was already condoned  by the first division bench through an order dated August 25,” observed Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana.

Appearing for DMK, senior advocates R Shanmugasundaram, NR Elango and Amit Anand Tiwari contended that the fresh notice was not necessary and that the first bench had observed “foundational error” in the earlier notice served by the privilege committee in 2017.

State Advocate General Vijay Narayan replied: “There is no urgency for staying the proceedings. Let the MLAs reply to the committee through the proceedings. The committee may even decide that their actions do not amount to a breach of privilege.”

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gutka row Madras High Court
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp