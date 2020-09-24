Karur Collector’s order set aside

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside an order passed by the Karur District Collector, refusing to accept Rs 60 lakh offered by Aravakurichi DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji from his constituency development fund.

The Aravakurichi MLA had offered Rs 1.3 crore for purchasing ventilators at Karur Government Hospital, however, the collector rejected Rs 60 lakh citing that the hospital was located outside the Aravakurichi constituency. Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha passed the order on the petition made by the MLA.