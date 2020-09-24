STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No new electricity connection for defaulter local bodies in Coimbatore region

A source in the corporation said that the panchayat offices and village administrative office, which come under local bodies, have not paid electricity bills for many months now.

Published: 24th September 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TANGEDCO has decided not to provide new connections to local bodies having pending dues. Recently, all Chief Engineers (CEs) were sent a letter by the corporation's director MA Helen regarding the same. A source in the corporation said that the panchayat offices and village administrative office, which come under local bodies, have not paid electricity bills for many months now. Even after conducting a meeting with the officials of local bodies in Coimbatore, the pending dues continue to accumulate. "As per section 14 of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code (TNESC), the government should pay electricity bills to within 20 days after the meter reading is taken. But, TANGEDCO officials do not show interest in disconnecting power supply to the government offices due to various reasons, which is against the norms. The pending dues in the State is over `1,000 crore," sources added. A top official in TANGEDCO (Coimbatore region) said that all measures have been taken to collect the pending dues from local bodies through the district administration. The official added that the corporation did not disconnect the power supply considering the pandemic situation.

EB bill dues in Coimbatore region

1. Village panchayat – Rs 62.68 crore

2. Town panchayat – Rs 5.78 crore

3. Municipality – Rs 17.18 crore

4. Corporation – Rs 41.26 crore

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO TNESC local bodies
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp