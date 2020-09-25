Private lab in Coimbatore sealed for providing false report on Covid-19

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Thursday sealed a private laboratory for providing a report that falsely states a 27-year-old person as Covid-19 positive. The CCMC Commissioner P Kumaravel Pandian issued an order to seal the facility located in Vadavalli after the relatives and friends of the person from Kovil Medu staged a protest.

According to a police complaint, the person, who works for a private construction firm, underwent a test at the private facility on Tuesday. The results came positive, however, the youth went to another private testing centre and underwent another test. This time the results came negative on Wednesday, the complaint said. Armed with the negative report, the man staged a protest in front of the private test centre.

Vadavalli police filed a complaint and referred the issue to CCMC and the health department for further investigation, following which the action was initiated on Thursday. The Commissioner, Pandian said, “Based on the complaints from the public, we have sealed the centre temporarily.

We have made a recommendation to the health department to take up further investigation.” Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani reviewed the measures in place to contain the Covid spread in the district. He said that with the deployment of 20 mobile testing vehicles, samples for Covid tests are being collected speedily.