Special court in Vellore for SC/ST cases

Chief Justice of Madras High Court AP Sahi inaugurated it through video conference on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A special court exclusively for the trial of cases booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Castes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was launched in Vellore, and will function in the premises of the combined court complex located at Sathuvachari.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court AP Sahi inaugurated it through video conference on Wednesday. Cases booked under the SC/ST Act in the three districts – Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet – will be taken for trial in this special court. 

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Justice said that subordinate courts were functioning in a better manner during the pandemic in the State. He also inaugurated a new building for district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court at Arcot in Ranipet district. District Principal and Sessions Judge S Selvasundari, collectors A Shanmuga Sundaram (Vellore) MP Sivanarul (Tirupathur), S Divyadharshini (Ranipet) and DIG, Vellore Range, N Kamini were present.

