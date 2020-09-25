TN Opposition leaders condole SPB's death, Stalin demands state honours for singer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties in the state have condoled the death of SP Balasubrahmanyam. DMK president MK Stalin urged the state government to accord full state honours to the legendary singer as he was a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee.

MK Stalin stated in his condolence message, “SP Balasubrahmanyam will be alive forever in his songs. The heart refuses to accept that SPB, who entered the hearts of Tamil people with his sweet voice in 'Aayiram Nilave Vaa' and ruled through his music for more than a half a century and sang thousands of songs in several languages of India, has left us. Corona snatched away the wonderful musician from us.”

TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “We were hoping that he would get well but he was snatched away from us. When will we go to see another SPB? Who can replace him?”

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan stated that he had won not only various awards but also the hearts of millions. His demise would be a loss for the cine fraternity and also music lovers.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “Indeed the death of SPB would be an irreparable loss to the cine field of all languages. Despite his death, he will be alive among the people until his songs are played.”

Former Union minister and Tiruchy Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar stated he was admired by all, regardless of caste, religion, state or language and his death would be a huge and irreparable loss to the cine field.

Former Union minister and TMC president GK Vasan, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran, AISMK president R Sarathkumar and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also expressed their condolences over the death of the singer.