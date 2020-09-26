CBCID books six in lorry driver murder case

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: CBCID on Friday registered a case against six persons, including former Thattarmadam Inspector Harikrishnan, in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old lorry driver Selvan of Chokkankudiyiruppu near Sathankulam.

The victim’s family had a property dispute with former AIADMK commerce wing secretaryThirumanavel. He was murdered a day after his brothers had filed an affidavit with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, accusing Harikrishnan of custodial torture. Sources said the inspector had allegedly taken sides with the politician in the land dispute.

Earlier on Monday, the Director General of Police had transferred the case from the Thisayanvilai police to the CBCID, who registered a case against Harikrishnan, Thirumanavel, his brother Muthukrishnan, Muthuramalingam, Chinnathurai and two others under Section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.The CBCID sleuths also inspected the Thisayanvilai police station, the car used for kidnapping, and the crime scene in Kadakulamwhere Selvan’s body was recovered.

Meanwhile, Thirumanavel and Muthukrishnan, who had surrendered before the Saidapet Judicial Magistrate (JM) on Monday, were produced before the Radhapuram and Kovilpatti JMs, and subsequentlylodged at Perurani District Jail in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Tirunelveli DIG placed Harikrishnan under suspension pending inquiry since he was booked in the murder case.