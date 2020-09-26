Ganeshan murder case: MLA smells political motive, seeks CBI probe

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister and Raj Bhavan MLA K Lakshminarayanan has sought a CBI probe into the murder of G Ganeshan.

Ganeshan who was brutally murdered on September 7. According to police, an unidentified gang intercepted him while he was riding his bike at the Chinnyapuram area in Raj Bhavan constituency. Ganeshan left his bike and ran for life. However, the gang chased him and beat him several times. The attacker escaped when he fell unconscious.

A close associate of Lakshminarayanan, Ganeshan had been working for the people of the area for the past 35 years.

The MLA marched with people and presented a memorandum to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. He said that none of the nine persons arrested by the police in connection with the murder had enmity with Ganeshan or motives to kill him.

The prime accused are the history sheeters of murder and attempt to murder, he added.

“A probe by the CBI should be ordered immediately to find out the real culprits who killed a selfless and innocent man engaged in social work”, he said.

The MLA said that there was a political motive behind Ganeshan's murder. “Some politicians involved in the real estate or businessmen with political ambitions could be behind the murder of Ganeshan as they perceived that he can influence the voters in his favour", said Lakshminarayanan.

