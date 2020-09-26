Madras HC asks govt asked to consider plea on SC/ST scholarships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Thursday directed the State to consider a plea seeking to release scholarship funds meant for students from SC and ST communities, which are pending since 2017.

Justice K Ravichandra Babu also directed State to decide within eight weeks before disposing of the plea. According to the Association of Private Colleges scholarships meant for students SC and ST has not been released to private colleges concerned since 2017.

Such funds would be released by the state government at the end of every academic year directly to the college concerned. The court directed the state to consider the plea within 8 weeks.