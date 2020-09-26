Renaming Anna University will create confusion: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK on Friday said the State’s move to rename Anna University as Anna Technological and Research University will create confusion among students and scholars. In a statement, S Ramadoss welcomed the bifurcation, but at the same time expressed displeasure over renaming it.
