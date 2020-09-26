Roll back price hike in kerosene: Stalin
CHENNAI: DMK on Friday expressed displeasure over the move to increase kerosene prices in PDS shops, starting October 1. DMK chief MK Stalin, in a statement said, the price hike would burden the poor further. Stalin urged the State to continue providing it at the old price.