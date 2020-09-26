STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SP Balasubrahmanyam never severed bond with Nellore

Murthy used to tell harikathas during those days in around Nellore district. Balasubrahmanyam was child of Samba Murthy and Shakuntalamma.

Published: 26th September 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam, SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was born in Konetammapeta village of Nellore on June 4, 1946, maintained a close bonding with Nellore city though he settled in Chennai after entering films. His father Panditharadhyula Samba Murthy migrated to Nellore and settled here in the city.

Murthy used to tell harikathas during those days in around Nellore district. Balasubrahmanyam was child of Samba Murthy and Shakuntalamma. Balasubrahmanyam had his father Samba Murthy’s bronze idol installed at Kasturi Devi High School on September 24, 2019 and also attends the Tyagaraja Jayanthi fest every year celebrated on a grand note in Nellore.

This event is being conducted every year since decades without a break after it was started by his father.
Recalling the legendary playback singer’s association with Nellore, K V Chalamaiah, a Rotarian and Vice-President of All India Arya Vysya Association said, “Balasubrahmanyam celebrated his 72nd birthday at his birth place Konetammapeta during 2017 with the villagers. His family migrated to Nellore long back and he was brought up in the city. He used to visit to a gramaphone record shop located in Trunk road of Nellore city at the age of 15 for listening songs.’’

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SP Balasubrahmanyam Nellore
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp