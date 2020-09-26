SP Balasubrahmanyam never severed bond with Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was born in Konetammapeta village of Nellore on June 4, 1946, maintained a close bonding with Nellore city though he settled in Chennai after entering films. His father Panditharadhyula Samba Murthy migrated to Nellore and settled here in the city.

Murthy used to tell harikathas during those days in around Nellore district. Balasubrahmanyam was child of Samba Murthy and Shakuntalamma. Balasubrahmanyam had his father Samba Murthy’s bronze idol installed at Kasturi Devi High School on September 24, 2019 and also attends the Tyagaraja Jayanthi fest every year celebrated on a grand note in Nellore.

This event is being conducted every year since decades without a break after it was started by his father.

Recalling the legendary playback singer’s association with Nellore, K V Chalamaiah, a Rotarian and Vice-President of All India Arya Vysya Association said, “Balasubrahmanyam celebrated his 72nd birthday at his birth place Konetammapeta during 2017 with the villagers. His family migrated to Nellore long back and he was brought up in the city. He used to visit to a gramaphone record shop located in Trunk road of Nellore city at the age of 15 for listening songs.’’