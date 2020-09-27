STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop lauded for returning lost wallet to owner

Having understood the gravity of the situation, he took the wallet and enquired in the surrounding in vain to find its owner.

(Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A head constable of Alangiyam Police Station in Tirupur gained accolades for handing over a misplaced wallet containing Rs 15,000 cash, a driving licence, and six ATM cards to its rightful owner. The policeman, R Veeraragavan, said it was during his visit to an ATM booth that he noticed a wallet placed above the cash machine.

Having understood the gravity of the situation, he took the wallet and enquired in the surrounding in vain to find its owner. With no options left in hand, he had to resort to social media to spread the message, which spread rapidly after the 45-year-old cop posted it on Facebook.

On Friday morning, Veeraragavan received a call from the owner of the wallet Raghu, from Theni, who is currently working in Tirupur. “I asked Raghu to come to Anna Statue in the city to collect his wallet,” the head constable said and added that the man was happy for finding his wallet again. Ever since Veeraragavan said he has been receiving many appreciation calls.

