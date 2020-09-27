‘Drawbacks of Farm Bills will be explained’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer TR Baalu on Saturday raised questions about the press meet conducted by Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu and Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on the farm Bills passed by the Centre recently.

In a statement, Baalu said the minister conveniently hid facts that the Bills “imposed” online trade, and actually paved way for closure of regulated markets, ration shops, and farmer markets. He added there was no mention of MSP, and that all the Bills’ drawbacks would be explained at the agitation on Monday.