Ensure safety of students: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday urged the State to ensure safety of students who will be back to schools from October 1. He said the government should take all precautionary steps since schools are being reopened after six months.

Referring to the decision to allow students from Classes 10 to 12 to come to schools on a voluntary basis, Stalin said contrary to this, it was said that a decision would be taken on whether teachers above the age of 50 could come to schools, and that the Chief Minister would decide on reducing the syllabus for students. “These statements have created confusion among students and parents,” he added.