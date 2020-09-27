None from Tamil Nadu in BJP's new national office bearers list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday announced national level officers for the party and surprisingly, none from Tamil Nadu has been given any key position this time.

H Raja, national secretary so far, has not been given any position.

P Murlidhar Rao, who was in charge of the party affairs in Tamil Nadu has also been left out.

The office-bearers in the State are at a loss to understand why such a decision was taken now since Nadda while addressing the executive committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu unit a month ago, was all praise for the way in which the State unit has been working.

State BJP president L Murugan could not be reached for his comments.

However, downplaying the development, State general secretary Professor R Srinivasan told Express: "There were precedents in the past when Tamil Nadu did not have any representation at the national level. But the national leadership might have thought that the work of all leaders in the State is needed for the forthcoming Assembly elections. We are not worried about the present list because the BJP is a party that protects the interests of Tamil Nadu. Maybe in the coming months, the list of office bearers may be revised."