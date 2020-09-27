Stalin greets Dr Manmohan Singh on birthday

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the occasion of his birthday. In a Facebook post, Stalin said, “His visionary leadership and futuristic ideas have been instrumental in establishing India’s global prominence. Thank you for your continued service to our people. Wishing you good health and happiness.”
