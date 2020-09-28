Admissions to JIPMER MBBS course to be based on NEET from 2020, no separate exam

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Admissions to the MBBS course in JIPMER, Puducherry and Karaikal, would be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score from the 2020 academic session.

According to a notice by the Dean (Academic) JIPMER Dr Pankaj Kundra on Monday, the counselling process would be done only through the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and not by JIPMER, Puducherry.

So far, JIPMER had been conducting examinations at centres throughout the country for selection of candidates for admissions to its MBBS course. However, now JIPMER will not conduct any separate MBBS examination or counselling process for admission to the course in the Puducherry and Karaikal campuses for the 2020 session, said the Dean.

There are a total of 200 MBBS seats in JIPMER, with 150 in the Puducherry campus and 50 in the Karaikal campus.

Till now, 50 seats have been reserved for students from Puducherry. This includes 37 seats in JIPMER, Puducherry and 13 in JIPMER, Karaikal. However, there is no clarity on the continuance of the existing pattern of reservation of seats for Puducherry students.

Candidates have been instructed to visit the website https://www.mcc.nic.in/ for more information in this regard, said the Dean.