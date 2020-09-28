STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Bring down positivity rate below five per cent’

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugan instructed Collector K Rajamani to bring down Covid-19 positivity rate below five per cent and maintain daily cases below 100 by increasing the samples tested.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugan on Saturday instructed Collector K Rajamani to bring down Covid-19 positivity rate below five per cent and maintain daily cases below 100 by increasing the samples tested. The video conference session was attended by the heads of a few districts, with Coimbatore on the priority list, that witnessed a spike in Covid cases, said an official source.

Shanmugan also suggested that the department mainly tested the primary and the secondary contacts of those infected instead of carrying out random sampling as the latter might not be helpful at all times.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector K Rajamani said the district's positivity rate currently stands at 8.7 per cent. "For the past few days, Coimbatore has been recording 500 to 600 fresh cases every day. Already, we adopted a rigorous strategy to contain the spread of Covid-19. Now, we would make some minor changes to better the situation," he said.

On testing of samples, he assured that the district health department would collect samples ten times of the daily cases recorded in the district. "Besides, we will mainly focus on tracing and testing the patients' contacts to break the chain."

The collector further said that the only way to diagnose people of Covid-19 symptoms is by conducting more fever camps in the containment zones. In the non-containment zones, volunteers hired by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) would conduct door-to-door screening of the residents to check for any symptoms of the viral infection. On the other hand, private hospitals have been directed to increase the bed count, particularly in the Intensive Care Units, to handle the fresh cases, the collector added.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Corona virus positivity rate
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp