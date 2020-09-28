Farm Bills condemned in DMK’s mega-digital public meeting at Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: The Karur unit of DMK conducted its first mega-digital public meeting on Sunday evening. The event saw a participation of over 52,000 cadre via video conference from 524 different locations in the district. DMK President MK Stalin delivered the special address.

Touted as the biggest digital event conducted by any political party in the country, the meeting was led by Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji. Speaking at the meeting, DMK President Stalin condemned the State government for supporting the recently passed three farmer Bills and encouraged cadre to actively protest against it.

“We have organised protests across the State to condemn the recently passed Bills. India is a country based on agriculture and the protest is being held to save our farmers. Claiming himself to be a farmer, the Chief Minister himself has supported the Bills,” he said.

Further he criticised the AIADMK government of not providing Covid relief of Rs 5000 to people suffering from the lockdown. “The government is inconsiderately providing false information on Covid deaths and recording people who scummed to the virus as died for various other reasons.

The long-demand of covid relief of Rs 5,000 is not yet provided and the government has turned blind-eye to the public welfare,” he said.

Elaborate arrangements were made in each venue of the screening, with large LED screens and back-up power generators. Social distancing was followed in each of its venues and the number of participants were restricted to 100.

