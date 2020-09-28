STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farm Bills condemned in DMK’s mega-digital public meeting at Karur

Touted as the biggest digital event conducted by any political party in the country, the meeting was led by Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji. 

Published: 28th September 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin taking part in the first mega-digital public meeting of the party’s Karur unit on Sunday evening.

DMK president MK Stalin taking part in the first mega-digital public meeting of the party’s Karur unit on Sunday evening.

By Express News Service

KARUR: The Karur unit of DMK conducted its first mega-digital public meeting on Sunday evening. The event saw a participation of over 52,000 cadre via video conference from 524 different locations in the district. DMK President MK Stalin delivered the special address. 

Touted as the biggest digital event conducted by any political party in the country, the meeting was led by Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji. Speaking at the meeting, DMK President Stalin condemned the State government for supporting the recently passed three farmer Bills and encouraged cadre to actively protest against it. 

“We have organised protests across the State to condemn the recently passed Bills. India is a country based on agriculture and the protest is being held to save our farmers. Claiming himself to be a farmer, the Chief Minister himself has supported the Bills,” he said.

Further he criticised the AIADMK government of not providing Covid relief of Rs 5000 to people suffering from the lockdown.  “The government is inconsiderately providing false information on Covid deaths and recording people who scummed to the virus as died for various other reasons.

The long-demand of covid relief of Rs 5,000 is not yet provided and the government has turned blind-eye to the public welfare,” he said. 

Elaborate arrangements were made in each venue of the screening, with large LED screens and back-up power generators. Social distancing was followed in each of its venues and the number of participants were restricted to 100.

The government is inconsiderately providing false information on Covid deaths and recording people who scummed to the virus as died for various other reasons. The long-demand of covid relief of Rs 5,000 is not yet provided and the government has turned blind-eye to the public welfare,” Stalin said 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Farm Bill
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp