Government hospital shut for three days after 8 medical staffs test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Eight doctors at the Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital have also tested positive, taking the number of staff infected at the hospital in six months to 251.

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE.

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE. (Representational Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A taluk-level government hospital is being shut for three days this week after eight medical staff at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

Ten medical staff at the Avinashi Government Hospital were tested over the weekend. Among the eight, including the Chief Medical Officer and a nurse, tested positive. The infected staff have been shifted to the Tirupur Government Hospital. The Tirupur GH, 20km away,  is the next closest GH for Avinashi patients.

The hospital, which is not a designated Covid hospital, was closed on Monday and is expected to reopen on Thursday following disinfection. The samples of 33 other medical staff at the facility were taken on Monday for coronavirus testing.

Meanwhile, nine doctors in Thanjavur, eight of them from the Government Medical College Hospital in the district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The ninth doctor works at a private hospital that is treating Covid patients. Three staff nurses from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital have also tested positive. According to sources, in the last six months, as many as 251 staff of the TMCH, including doctors, nurses and non-medical staff, have tested positive. 

"After the relaxation of the lockdown, attendants of patients are swarming the hospital and doctors and other staff are unable to wear protective gear in all areas." a doctor from the hospital said.

The hospital has 1,498 in-patients as on Monday of which 990 are being treated for Covid. With the bed strength of 1,466, the hospital is ‘overflowing’ with patients, doctors said.

