STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Granddad turns Silambam guru

For 74-year-old S Krishnan, a farmer in Adhiyamankottai, the martial art of Silambam frolics in every muscle of his body.

Published: 28th September 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Who said a granddad can only tell stories? What if he can do real stunts that can rival film scenes? When a group of six children learnt to their surprise that their ‘grand old man’ was not just a man of words, but of stick and sword, they at once decided to anoint him as their guru. 

For 74-year-old S Krishnan, a farmer in Adhiyamankottai, the martial art of Silambam frolics in every muscle of his body.

Having learned this traditional martial art of Tamil Nadu from his village elders almost five decades ago, Krishnan didn’t bother much when his grandchildren wanted something different to pass time, for they were too bored because of the lockdown and closure of schools.

“My grandkids stay at different places. Only on rare occasions, they all come together. This time, the lockdown brought them together,” says Krishnan. The septuagenarian’s skills soon became a talk in the village. Within a few days, villagers started lining up at Krishnan’s house urging him to train their children. As the months passed by, his students’ strength has grown to 60. “It brings me immense joy to pass the knowledge on to next generation,” he says.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silambam
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp