Merit list for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions expected today

Published: 28th September 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The merit list for engineering admissions is expected to be out on Monday. For the third time this year, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee has postponed publication of the rank list.
The results were supposed to be announced on Friday, however, it was postponed without any official announcement. 

Initially, the rank list was scheduled to be released on September 7. As the class 12 reevaluation results were due on September 8, it was postponed to September 17. Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan once again on September 16, announced that the publication of the rank list was postponed to September 25. 

Anbalagan said that while most of the certificate verification process was complete, some students requested additional time to submit appropriate documents. The certificate verification was carried out remotely for the first time. The publication of results were delayed. While 1.6 lakh candidates had applied for admissions this year, only 1.3 lakh paid fee for counselling and 1.1 lakh uploaded certificates.

