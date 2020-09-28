STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospital in Tamil Nadu barred from taking new Covid admissions 

The district health department barred a private hospital in Thudiyalur from admitting new Covid-19 cases after the facility was accused of overcharging a few patients.

Published: 28th September 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district health department barred a private hospital in Thudiyalur from admitting new Covid-19 cases after the facility was accused of overcharging a few patients. As per the directions of Collector K Rajamani, Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) P Krishna on Saturday issued the order to the hospital administration, directing them to temporarily stop admitting fresh cases until further notice. 

So far, the department has served only notices to the management of notable hospitals directing them to rectify their shortcomings, sources said, adding, “This is the first time that it (the district health department) has issued an order to stop the admission of new patients.” Abreast of the situation, a top official in the district administration said,

“This action was initiated after receiving multiple complaints that the private hospital in Thudiyalur fleeced many Covid-19 patients. Besides, the hospital management has been asked to provide proper treatment to the in-patients.”

Musiri AIADMK MLA contracts virus
Tiruchy: Musiri AIADMK MLA M Selvarasu tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He had given his sample on Friday so that he could participate in the party executive meeting session on Monday. It was said prior to the last week’s Assembly session he had tested himself, but the result was negative. He was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Tiruchy.

Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman tests positive
Coimbatore: Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Sources said that Jayaraman, who has no symptom of the viral infection, got himself tested during his recent visit to Chennai. After his test rendered positive result, he got admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. 

More from Tamil Nadu.
