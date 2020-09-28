Random selection for admissions under RTE Act in Tamil Nadu schools on October 1 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The random selection for seats under the RTE Act will be held on October 1 and a list of selected candidates will be put on the notice board of the respective schools on October 3. The Director of Matriculation Schools sent proceedings to all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) across the State on Saturday.

The director said that 86,326 applications have been received between August 27 and September 25, he said. If a school receives more applications than there are RTE seats, a random selection will be carried out in private schools on October 1.

According to the rules, a two-member team, comprising the Block Educational Officer(BEO) and the Block Resource Co-ordinator (BRC), will select the students by random selection at in front of parents. The list of selected students must be uploaded by the school by October 3, he added.

Educational officers must obtain signatures of the school principal and at least two parents in the random selection list. Each private school should publish the list of eligible applicants and rejected applicants on their notice board by September 30. After the completion of the random selection, schools need to send Form 5 by October 7 and notify unfilled RTE vacancies on or before October 8.

CM to decide on reopening of schools on Sept 29

Erode: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palniswami will decide on reopening of schools after holding a meeting with the officials concerned on September 29, said School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Sunday. Speaking to the media persons at Gobichettipalayam, the minister clarified that no order has been issued on reopening of schools from November.

“However, students from class X to XII are allowed to visit their respective institutions (from October 1) with their parent’s consent for clearing their subject-related doubts,” the minister added.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan laid the foundation stone for lake rejuvenation works at the cost of Rs 7 lakh in Nambiyur panchayat union.