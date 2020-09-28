STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Remove fallen coconut trees to prevent Rhinoceros Beetles attack': Experts

The officials say that the farmers might not have removed due to lack of awareness or because they want to sell it to timber units.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

A Rhinoceros Beetle larvae infesting in the debris of a coconut tree which was fell by Gaja Cyclone.

A Rhinoceros Beetle larvae infesting in the debris of a coconut tree which was fell by Gaja Cyclone. (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The agriculture department officials and entomologists have advised the farmers near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district to remove the remains of coconut trees that fell during Cyclone Gaja to contain the spread of rhinoceros beetles ('Kaandamiruga Vandu').

The experts from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) confirmed the presence of the rhinoceros beetles in the fallen coconut trees near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district earlier this month. The beetles were seen the last time when Gaja cyclone hit the district two years back. "Such fallen trees are breeding ground for the rhinoceros beetles, and we have requested the farmers to destroy such remains of coconut trees as soon as possible," said an official from the agriculture department. The officials say that the farmers might not have removed due to lack of awareness or because they want to sell it to timber units.

What is Rhinoceros Beetle?

A Rhinoceros Beetle is a type of insect from scarab beetle family. They named so because their face resembles rhinoceros horn and it also is known to breed on the manure pits in the farms. The beetles are capable of living under the soil and attack the collar region of the saplings. Speaking about the spread of rhinoceros beetles, Dr VG Mathirajan, an entomologist from Coconut Research Station in Veppankulam, said, "We can learn about a rhinoceros beetle attack from the v-shaped cropping of leaves in the adult trees. We can also know from the dried coconut shoots, which leaves the young tree dead. So, prevention of beetle infestations is more critical while planting seedlings."

An adult Rhinoceros Beetle. (Photo | EPS)



Methods of Prevention:

The entomologists have suggested organic methods to control the spread of rhinoceros beetles. Dr K Chandrasekar, an entomologist from ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sikkal, said, "The farmers can apply Metarhizium fungi on manure pits, and it will help in the destruction of beetle larva on manure. Moreover, the farmers can also apply Neem Seed Kernal Powder through the tree whorls, and also by setting up Pheromone Traps in fields. Farmers must opt for organic and manual methods."

Pheromone Trap Conflict:

The farmers have requested to provide them with free Pheremone Traps which cost Rs 350. However, the officials said that they would not be able to make arrangements due to lack of funds.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam Vedaranyam Coconut trees farmers Cyclone Gaja rhinoceros beetles
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp