Schools in Karaikal, Puducherry to reopen from October 5 in phased manner

The schools for doubt clarification for Class 10 and 12 will start from October 5 while the session for Class 9 and 11 will resume from October 12.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Schools in Karaikal and Puducherry will reopen in a phased manner from October 5, said a press release from the Directorate of School Education department. However, school situated in the containment zones will be not allowed reopen in the Union Territory.

The schools for doubt clarification for Class 10 and 12 will start from October 5 while the session for Class 9 and 11 will resume from October 12. The decision was taken after a review meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V Narayansamy and in the presence of Education Minister R Kamalakannan. 

Officials said that the schools that are in the containment zones will not be reopened until the area comes under the Green zone. The education department has assured that the maintenance of proper sanitation and social distancing measures will regularly happen in the schools.

The department has asked the parents to mandatorily produce a written consent of their ward attending the schools. Before entering school, body temperature of every student will be checked and if a student or a staff found to be Covid symptoms they would be referred to nearby Primary Health Centres. 

