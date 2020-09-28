STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Separate team formed to trace Sri Lankan criminal Angoda Lokka’s close aide

A top official in the department said that the separate team was formed to help nab Chanuka faster. 

Published: 28th September 2020 04:27 AM

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: CBCID officials on Saturday formed a separate team to trace the whereabouts of Sri Lankan criminal Angoda Lokka’s close aide Chanuka Thananayaka, who is said to have absconded from Madurai with a pistol of Lokka. A top official in the department said that the separate team was formed to help nab Chanuka faster. 

“Based on the confessions of Lokka’s girlfriend Amani Dhanji, Madurai-based advocate Sivakami Sundari and her associate Thiyaneshwaran, CBCID sleuths initiated a probe against Thananayaka, who is on the run for over a month and a half.

Already, seven special teams were formed to investigate the case and one of them focussed on finding the whereabouts of Thananayaka. As their efforts to establish a connection between Lokka and his aide went in vain, a separate team was formed to hasten the search in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts,” the official added. 

About the pistol, the official said, “Lokka possessed a pistol during his stay in Coimbatore. After his death, the pistol and a few important materials are believed to be handed over to Thananayaka.” It may be noted that Thananayaka is a criminal wanted in Sri Lanka as well as a few states in India.

