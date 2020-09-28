SP Charan quashes rumours about hospital bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Quashing rumours making rounds on the social that MGM Healthcare Hospital were not releasing SP Balasubrahmanyam’s mortal remains because hospital dues had not been cleared, SP Charan in a live session on Facebook on Sunday said it was a hogwash.

“It’s unfortunate regarding dad. We are all saddened and as a family we are grieving. It is unfortunate that there are rumours going around regarding MGM Hospital, the payments regarding my dad’s care, the bills. We were in the hospital from August 5. Appa passed away last Friday.

There are rumours about the amount of bill charged and then there was a balance, like, I have gone to the Tamil Nadu government, but, as there was no reciprocation, I had gone to the Vice-President of India and they had reciprocated instantaneously. And that, unless we paid the amount, the hospital was not releasing my dad’s...my dad, for the last rituals.

This is all a big hogwash. I don’t know why people do this without even consulting people. They don’t seem to realise how offensive and hurting it is to the people who are associated with this issue. It is very disheartening to have people like this. These cannot be fans of SPB because SPB will not do something like this. He is not somebody who hurts people.

He is someone who would forgive these people who are spreading these rumours. I would like to say that I forgive this gentleman. But he needs to grow up, get some sense and do the right thing. He has no knowledge about what the treatment was and how much the bills were. I am not going to give any details right now, because, we - me and the hospital are planning to give a press release together to muff all these rumours,” (sic) he clarified.