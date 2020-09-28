Tamil Nadu college student kills self

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old college student died by suicide on Saturday after being allegedly scolded by her parents for overusing mobile phone.

Police sources identified the deceased as Kamini (19) from Merku Ratha Veethi in Kumarapalayam village, who was studying engineering at a private college in Sathyamangalam.

Three days ago, she was reportedly scolded by her mother for spending more time with the mobile phone even after her online class got over. Kamini’s mother had also taken away the phone for two days. When she returned the gadget on Saturday, the girl locked herself in a room to attend an online class and allegedly ended her life.

On information, the Annur police rushed to the spot retrieved the body, which was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. A case was registered and an investigation was launched, police sources added.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at State Health Department’s helpline 104; Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline -- 044-24640050 and N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Preven tion’s helpline — Prana — 1800 -121 - 203040.