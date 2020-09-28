STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu schools to resume online classes today after break

Owing to the increased stress among school students, online classes and the telecast of video lessons on TV channels were put on a pause from September 21 to 25.

Published: 28th September 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taking an online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools will resume online classes on Monday after the brief holiday period which was announced by School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan. Owing to the increased stress among school students, online classes and the telecast of video lessons on TV channels were put on a pause from September 21 to 25.

Schools are also seeking feedback from parents on reopening the institutions for Classes 10,11, and 12 from October. 

Similar to quarterly and half-yearly holidays, many schools did not conduct classes for nine days. The Minister said, “A vacation for students will help them to refresh their minds.” He added that all the schools, including the private ones will be monitored by block-level officers to check whether classes are conducted during these five days.

However, some schools in the city rushed in to conduct a full-day session on Saturday, to make up for the week’s loss. “Schools have already started late. It is very difficult to meet the syllabus deadline. We cannot violate the government rules as well. So, we had to conduct classes on Saturday,” said the principal of a matriculation school in Tambaram.
 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil nadu school KA Sengottaiyan
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp