Tamil Nadu schools to resume online classes today after break

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools will resume online classes on Monday after the brief holiday period which was announced by School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan. Owing to the increased stress among school students, online classes and the telecast of video lessons on TV channels were put on a pause from September 21 to 25.

Schools are also seeking feedback from parents on reopening the institutions for Classes 10,11, and 12 from October.

Similar to quarterly and half-yearly holidays, many schools did not conduct classes for nine days. The Minister said, “A vacation for students will help them to refresh their minds.” He added that all the schools, including the private ones will be monitored by block-level officers to check whether classes are conducted during these five days.

However, some schools in the city rushed in to conduct a full-day session on Saturday, to make up for the week’s loss. “Schools have already started late. It is very difficult to meet the syllabus deadline. We cannot violate the government rules as well. So, we had to conduct classes on Saturday,” said the principal of a matriculation school in Tambaram.

