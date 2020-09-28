Tenant kills Tamil Nadu house owner’s daughter-in-law over altercation on rent dues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old tenant was arrested for allegedly murdering his house owner’s daughter-in-law and stabbing the former and his son in Choolaimedu on Sunday evening. The murder is said to be a fallout of an altercation over rent dues.

According to police sources, P Narayanan, a painter, was a resident of Radhakrishnan Nagar in Choolaimedu. He has been living as a tenant at a house for 20 years, owned by G Chandramohan.

Chandramohan’s son Sathish and daughter-in-law Suganya lived in the ground floor of the house. At 9.15 pm, Sathish went to the first floor to collect rent from Narayanan.

After Narayanan expressed inability to make the payment citing loss of income due to the Covid-induced lockdown, Sathish allegedly abused him using foul language. As it intensified, Sathish’s family came to his help. In the melee, Sathish and his father had allegedly assaulted Narayanan with logs.

An infuriated Narayanan allegedly brought out a knife and stabbed Sathish, Suganya, and Chandramoan multiple times and fled. The trio sustained stab injuries on their chest, hands, and waists and fell unconscious in a pool of blood.

The neighbours, who came running to the house hearing the screams, rushed the trio to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Suganya was declared brought dead. Sathish and Chandramohan are being treated at a government hospital. Around 10.50 pm, Choolaimedu police arrested Narayanan. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

