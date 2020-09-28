Two teenagers booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu
Sources said, two boys of the class XI sexually assaulted a girl from class X in the district last month and shot the incident on camera.
KRISHNAGIRI: Two boys were booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl near Krishnagiri and another juvenile was booked under IT Act on Sunday.
After another boy of class IX circulated the video on social media sites on Saturday, the girl’s parents filed a complaint with the Gurubarapalli police station. All the three boys were sent to observation home.