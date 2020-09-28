Two teenagers booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Two boys were booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl near Krishnagiri and another juvenile was booked under IT Act on Sunday.

Sources said, two boys of the class XI sexually assaulted a girl from class X in the district last month and shot the incident on camera.

After another boy of class IX circulated the video on social media sites on Saturday, the girl’s parents filed a complaint with the Gurubarapalli police station. All the three boys were sent to observation home.