STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t rename Anna University, says former V-C

Human chain protest by Anna University Teachers Association planned to be held on Monday was postponed as police permission was denied.

Published: 29th September 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University campus in Guindy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Anna University Vice Chancellor and educationalist E Balagurusamy has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, urging the government not to change the varsity’s name. He said that the institution was envisioned and established by the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in 1978 and nurtured by J Jayalalithaa and the decision to change its name could also be construed as a disrespect to them.

“Today Anna University is ranked among top 10 institutions, 4th among all universities, 1st among all technical universities in India. In the latest QS ranking, it has been placed among top 150 young institutions in the world,” he said adding that such a reputation will be at stake leaving the world confused if its name is changed.He further added that colleges were affiliated to Anna University only in 2002 and they may now be affiliated to the new university.

“Perhaps, the university could be named as either MGR Technical University or Jayalalithaa Technical University as an honour to their contribution to the technical education in the state,” he said emphasising that this would also satisfy the popular sentiments of people of Tamil Nadu.

Protest by faculty deferred

Human chain protest by Anna University Teachers Association planned to be held on Monday was postponed as police permission was denied. It will be held on a later day, perhaps on October 1, said Arul Aram, the president of the association. The permission was denied in view of the pandemic and as many teachers were also engaged in Viva Voce exams for final year students.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp