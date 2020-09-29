Don’t rename Anna University, says former V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Anna University Vice Chancellor and educationalist E Balagurusamy has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, urging the government not to change the varsity’s name. He said that the institution was envisioned and established by the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in 1978 and nurtured by J Jayalalithaa and the decision to change its name could also be construed as a disrespect to them.

“Today Anna University is ranked among top 10 institutions, 4th among all universities, 1st among all technical universities in India. In the latest QS ranking, it has been placed among top 150 young institutions in the world,” he said adding that such a reputation will be at stake leaving the world confused if its name is changed.He further added that colleges were affiliated to Anna University only in 2002 and they may now be affiliated to the new university.

“Perhaps, the university could be named as either MGR Technical University or Jayalalithaa Technical University as an honour to their contribution to the technical education in the state,” he said emphasising that this would also satisfy the popular sentiments of people of Tamil Nadu.

Protest by faculty deferred

Human chain protest by Anna University Teachers Association planned to be held on Monday was postponed as police permission was denied. It will be held on a later day, perhaps on October 1, said Arul Aram, the president of the association. The permission was denied in view of the pandemic and as many teachers were also engaged in Viva Voce exams for final year students.