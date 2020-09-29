STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former cop builds a temple for his late wife and mother in Tamil Nadu

78-year-old has hired two priests to conduct prayers and lead daily worship at the temple

Published: 29th September 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Retired sub-inspector MGR Mathan Mohan in the temple he built for his mother and wife in Kasthuribai Street in Mayiladuthurai. (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 78-year-old retired police sub inspector in Mayiladuthurai has built a temple honouring his late mother and wife.  

MGR Mathan Mohan opened the temple, built near his house on Kasthuribai Street, on Sunday which marked the first death anniversary of his wife.

"My mother helped me to grow as a person, and my wife helped me work and prosper in this world. I have built the temple in their memory so that my family and I can worship, adore them and pray for motivation in life. It will remind the public of the love I have for them," said Mathan Mohan.

The temple houses stone busts of Mathan Mohan’s wife Meeenatchiammal and his mother Kamalammal. The idols were created by a sculptor named Durairaj from Chennai. The temple has been built over an area of 225 square feet and is adjacent to Mathan Mohan's house. He has hired two priests to conduct prayers and lead worship on all mornings, with special worship to be conducted on Fridays.

Mathan Mohan and Meeenatchiammal were married for about over 49 years before she died of respiratory issues at the age of 69 on September 27, 2019. "We had five daughters. My wife and I saw everyone married. I retired from services in 2000 after 37 years of service in the police department. My wife dedicated herself to our children and me. I miss her dearly," said Mathan Mohan, who is now a social worker and a community rights activist.

He is also getting an idol made of his father, who passed away 20 years ago. "I was one among 14 siblings. My father, MG Ramalingam Nallavanniyar, taught me good values. My mother, Kamalammal, who passed away 10 years ago, never stopped caring for all of us even though we were a big family. My wife and I taught the same to our children," he said.

