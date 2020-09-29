STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Merit list released for engineering admissions

Top ranker secured 199.67 cut-off mark; online counselling for the general quota will begin from October 8

Published: 29th September 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Engineering counselling will take off with 31 per cent vacancy in seats this year. Higher education minister KP Anbalagan on Monday released the merit list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020. The highest ranker secured a 199.67 cut off mark.

Coimbatore-based student Sashmitha MS has topped the list followed by R Navaneethakrishnan from Tiruvannamalai who secured the second rank with the same cut off. The second highest cut-off 199.5 was secured by R Kavya, C Aditya and Praveen Kumar. Six out of the top ten students were female while only 36.41 of the total applicants were female. The ranks were released for a total of 1,12,406 candidates, while the total number of seats available through the government quota is 1,63,154. This means that there are 31 per cent more seats submitted for the counselling than the number of candidates.

Counselling for special categories including disabled, ex-servicepersons and sports quota will be held from October 1-5 and seats will be allotted the day after. Online counselling for the general quota will be from October 8 to 27 and it will be held in four rounds. Out of the total applicants, 14 per cent were from CBSE and less than one percent were from ISC and other state boards. The rest were from Tamil Nadu state board schools. Anbalagan said that private colleges surrendered a total of 27,466 seats to TNEA for the online counselling.

The cut-off marks for the first round was 178 in 2019 and 190 in 2018. Details can be found at https://cutoff.tneaonline.org/. The normalised score for the counselling is out of 200 marks. Mathematics has a weightage of 100, physics 50 and chemistry 50. For example, a student who scores 90 in mathematics, 80 in physics and 70 in chemistry would have a normalised score of 165 (90+40+35).
This is assuming that at least one student from state board has scored centum in each subject. If not, all scores will be normalised with respect to the highest score any student has obtained in that subject. For example, if the highest score any student has gotten in

Mathematics is 90, then a student who scores 80 will have a normalised mark of 88.88 ((80/90)*100).
In the case of candidates who have qualified from National Boards namely CBSE and ISCE, the highest mark obtained in the relevant subject by the candidates at the National Level alone will be taken into consideration for normalisation. The Other Boards will be requested to furnish the maximum marks scored in the relevant subjects. In case, such marks are not available before the preparation of rank, the maximum marks scored in that Board will be considered as 100.

In case two students have the same normalised score, then the student with the higher score in mathematics was ranked higher. A second level tie breaker would be the physics score and third level will be the fourth subject (biology, computer science, etc). 

If the candidates are still tied over scores, then the older student would get preference. And a tie of score beyond this would be sorted with allotment of a random number. This year a total of 791 students were ranked using the random number, Abalagan said.

The rank list was issued after a nearly 20-day wait from when it was  expected. Initially, the rank list was scheduled to be released on September 7, however, the class 12 revaluation results were due on September 8. Therefore, it was postponed to September 17.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNEA
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp