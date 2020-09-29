Ranipet: Kin say lack of care killed woman, baby; picket PHC

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Tension prevailed at the Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ranipet on Monday when a group of people picketed the PHC and went on to stage a road blockade following the death of a woman and a newborn during the delivery. The agitated relatives of Archana (21) alleged that lack of proper medical intervention led to her death.

According to sources, Archana was admitted to the PHC on Sunday night. She was given treatment by duty nurse as doctors were reportedly not present at night, sources said. She went into labour in the wee hours and the baby died during delivery. Within a few minutes, Archana also passed away. When the information reached her family members, they picketed the Primary Health Centre and staged a road blockade alleging that Archana died due to lack of medical attention.

Ranipet police personnel led by Inspector Thirunavukkarasu rushed to the spot and pacified the agitated crowd. They dispersed after the police assured them of action. The police have also registered a ‘suspicious death’ case and launched a probe.