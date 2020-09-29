STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Schools wait for final decision on Tuesday as govt to decide on reopening

The headmistress of a low-budget private school in Tiruvannamalai said very few students have even enroled as their school is not equipped to take online classes.

Published: 29th September 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Both private and government school managements are awaiting the government’s nod to reopen schools for Classes 10,11 and 12 from October 1. A final decision in this regard is expected on Tuesday after a high-level committee holds a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and School Education minister KA Sengottaiyan.

Nonetheless, the students will only be asked to come on a voluntary basis. The Revenue and Disaster Management (DM-IV) Department on Monday issued a sample consent form which the parents will have to fill up while sending their wards to schools. The consent form has been issued only for students who want to seek clarifications and clear their doubts, and not for regular classes. The government is likely to approve students going to schools only for clearing doubts. Parents have also been asked to guarantee that their wards will cooperate will social distancing and sanitation protocols as advised by the government.

Schools functioning in containment zones shall not be allowed to function. Even as government’s final decision is pending, many private schools have expressed readiness to reopen.“We already had to do away with quarterly exams. The half yearly is in December. We cannot keep teaching through distance. Schools are ready to open, if the government gives a green signal,” said KR Nandhakumar, the leader of the Tamil Nadu Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association.

A principal of a matriculation school in Chennai said she was willing to comply with any guidelines as long as students are allowed to come. “It is very hard to teach online. Especially subjects like maths and science which need non-verbal communication through experiments and projects,” she said.

The headmistress of a low-budget private school in Tiruvannamalai said very few students have even enroled as their school is not equipped to take online classes. “Our students do not have gadgets for online classes as well. We can prepare them for public exams only if the government allows students to attend classes physically,” she said.

Pk Ilamaran, the leader of TN government teachers association told Express that while teachers want students to come to school, parents are not very willing to do so.  “The parents are still scared. The best way would be to issue a schedule for doubt-clearing classes,” he said, adding that students will be asked to bring their own drinking water and masks.

Even if schools reopen, classes will be held in batches. In an old advisory, the government had said that schools were asked to divide students into two batches and they would be called to school on alternate days. 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu schools COVID 19
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp