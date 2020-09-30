A Raja trolled for abusing party worker

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A video of DMK deputy general secretary and Nilgiris MP A Raja referring to a party worker as a dog went viral on Tuesday. The incident occurred during a DMK protest against the Farm Acts in Perambalur on Monday.

The party worker had interrupted the leader’s speech multiple times after which Raja lost his temper and said that “that dog to be removed” from the gathering.

The TN unit of the BJP, which has been attempting to capitalise on faux pas committed by DMK leaders for the past few months, seized the opportunity to share the video on social media. The incident comes at a time when Raja is back in the news as tDelhi HC is set to begin hearing the 2G case against him and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi.