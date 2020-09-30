Former NR Congress Municipal Councillor hacked to death in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A former NR Congress Municipal councilor Mandupu Sundar (53) was hacked to death at Transport Nagar in Puducherry by unidentified assailants on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened when Sundar, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in Gorimedu was on a morning walk at around 7 a.m, when a gang of four to six members arrived on two wheelers and waylaid him. They hacked him with long knives and fled.

He died on the spot.

The police suspect two persons from the same area -- Sundar and Vicky -- to be involved in the murder as they were threatened by the deceased just the previous day.

The deceased Sundar had previous criminal cases against him.