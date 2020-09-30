STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain affects harvest-ready kuruvai crops in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

Rain accompanied by heavy winds lashed the districts starting on Monday evening and few parts of Kumbakonam witnessed it on Tuesday evening.

Published: 30th September 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Crops

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Widespread rain across Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts lodged harvest-ready crops in the field and brought loss to farmers.

Rain accompanied by heavy winds lashed the districts starting on Monday evening and few parts of Kumbakonam witnessed it on Tuesday evening. In Thanjavur district, kuruvai crop is cultivated on 58,948 hectares, of which 40,185 hectares are harvest-ready.

"Farmers have to spend twice for harvesting the fallen crops. The rent for the belt-type harvesting machine rules now around Rs 2,200 per hour. If the crop was dry, crop in one acre could be harvested in an hour. Now, it will take two hours since crop is wet", said R Sukumaran a farmer from Kakkarai.

One S Vimalnathan, a resident of Swamimalai, added that there would be a significant loss in the yield and additional expenses for drying the harvested wet paddy.

The harvest of kuruvai paddy was not only affected but cotton also. "Plucking cotton is now difficult. As water is stagnated in the fields, transplantation cannot be taken up," said P Masilamani, a farmer from Tiruvarur and State deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association (AIKS).

Crops in many areas, including Ganapathy Agraharam, Manalmedu, Kabisthalam, Saliyamangalam, Kovilur, Arulmozhipettai were lodged in the field. Water in the fields could not drain as water kept flowing in the rivers and canals. In some places, electric poles fell down due to heavy winds. More than 20 villages around Ayyampettai did not get electricity supply due to snapped power lines. Moreover, with the procurement at DPCs stopped for finalising the account for the procurement year, which runs from October 1 to September 30 every year, the paddy brought by the farmers are heaped at the centres. As the moisture content increases with the rains, farmers usually dry the paddy during the day time when there is no rain.

Meanwhile, during the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Needamangalam recorded the highest rainfall of 52 mm. The rain fall recorded in other places (in mm): Kodavasal-50, Neivasal Thenpathy-48, Tiruvarur-48, Vettikkadu-44, Mannargudi-42, Nannilam-37, Pattukkootai-34, Ayyampettai-32, Kumbakonam-30, Papanasam-29, Madukkur-27, Adirampattinam-25, Muthupettai-24, Thanjavur-23, Anaikkarai-23, Thanjavur-23, Tiruvidaimarudur-19, Valangaiman-18, Tiruvaiyaru-16.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu farming Thanjavur Tiruvarur kuruvai crops
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp