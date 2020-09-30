STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu woman falsely accused of violating traffic rules?

The woman's husband, G K Subramaniam, a TNSTC driver, refuted the allegations and said that neither did his wife ever visit the spot nor was her two-wheeler rode by anyone on the day.

Published: 30th September 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

traffic police

Image used for representational purpose only

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Erode taluk traffic police have landed in a controversy for allegedly falsely slapping a fine of Rs 1,100 for traffic violations on a woman, a resident of Kodumudi village.

The woman, Karthiyayini, was accused of not wearing a helmet, not having a driving licence, and rash driving on August 16 on Erode-Karur Road in front of Annamaar Petrol Bunk junction, around 40 kilometers from her residence.

However, her husband, G K Subramaniam, a TNSTC driver, refuted the allegations and said that neither did his wife ever visit the spot nor was her two-wheeler rode by anyone on the day. She has a driving licence, and we both were present at our house when the fine was slapped, he added.

On August 16, Subramaniam said he received a text message from Erode traffic police intimating him about the fine.

He said he quickly called up the police station concerned and received a confirmation about the complaint registered against his wife.

"My wife and I visited the Erode RDO office only once for registering the two-wheeler in 2019 October. The office is 15-km away from the spot, where my wife was accused of being caught violating traffic rules," Subramaniam said.

The next day (August 17) Subramaniam filed a petition and sought Erode Superintendent of Police (SP) P Thangadurai's intervention into the issue.

After having received no help, the man said he filed an RTI query on September 1 seeking complete details of the case from the SP's office.

As the news spread, Subramaniam claimed that he was contacted by a traffic sub-inspector of police, attached to the police station concerned, and informed that the woman was wrongly accused due to an error while typing in the vehicle registration number using the spot-fine machine.

"Despite all this happening, the police have not withdrawn the complaint," he said, adding that his wife was asked to appear before the station repeatedly.

"I have been refusing to pay the amount since it is a false allegation. I have been fighting for justice" said Subramaniam

Erode SP P Thangadurai told The New Indian Express that the matter is under investigation. The official said he will comment once the probe is over.

More from Tamil Nadu.
