Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, PM Modi visits Madurai's Meenakshi Amman temple in traditional attire

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Wearing traditional attire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Madurai's famous Meenakshi Amman temple on Thursday.

After landing at the Madurai International Airport, Modi reached the temple around 8.30 pm wearing a dhoti and shirt.

He was seen entering the shrine through Amman Sannidhi Entrance of East Chithirai Street and welcomed by temple authorities, priests with Parivattam, and 'Poorna Kumba Mariyathai'.

Later, he went inside accompanied by the temple takkar Karumuthu T Kannan, Joint Commissioner of the temple, Chelladurai.

Modi offered prayers at Siddhi Vinayagar and Mukkurani Vinayagar shrines located inside the temple.

Further, he went to the sanctum sanctorum of the Meenakshi Amman and thereafter visited the Sundareswarar sanidhi.

During his 45 minute-long stay inside the premises, Modi also visited the Por Thamarai kulam (temple tank).

He was briefed about the sculptures and historical significance of the temple. Later, vibhuti and kumkum were given as prasad to the Prime Minister.

After his visit, Modi wrote about the importance of Tamil Nadu and Madurai in the visitors' book and lauded the significance of the temple.

This is Modi's first visit to the temple as the Prime Minister. Earlier, he had visited the shrine when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Modi also became the third Prime Minister to visit the temple, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Security had been tightened and many policemen were deployed before his arrival at the temple.

Devotees were also restricted from entering the temple from 7 pm on Thursday and a complete security check was carried out by the police before the PM's arrival.

The police diverted the traffic as a security measure while his visit to the temple.

Modi is expected to address a public meeting in Madurai on Friday.