STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, PM Modi visits Madurai's Meenakshi Amman temple in traditional attire

Modi offered prayers at Siddhi Vinayagar and Mukkurani Vinayagar shrines located inside the temple.

Published: 01st April 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi reached the temple a wearing a dhoti and shirt. (Photo | EPS)

PM Modi reached the temple a wearing a dhoti and shirt. (Photo | EPS)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Wearing traditional attire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Madurai's famous Meenakshi Amman temple on Thursday.

After landing at the Madurai International Airport, Modi reached the temple around 8.30 pm wearing a dhoti and shirt.

He was seen entering the shrine through Amman Sannidhi Entrance of East Chithirai Street and welcomed by temple authorities, priests with Parivattam, and 'Poorna Kumba Mariyathai'.

Later, he went inside accompanied by the temple takkar Karumuthu T Kannan, Joint Commissioner of the temple, Chelladurai.

Modi offered prayers at Siddhi Vinayagar and Mukkurani Vinayagar shrines located inside the temple.

Further, he went to the sanctum sanctorum of the Meenakshi Amman and thereafter visited the Sundareswarar sanidhi.

During his 45 minute-long stay inside the premises, Modi also visited the Por Thamarai kulam (temple tank).

He was briefed about the sculptures and historical significance of the temple. Later, vibhuti and kumkum were given as prasad to the Prime Minister.

After his visit, Modi wrote about the importance of Tamil Nadu and Madurai in the visitors' book and lauded the significance of the temple.

This is Modi's first visit to the temple as the Prime Minister. Earlier, he had visited the shrine when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Modi also became the third Prime Minister to visit the temple, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Security had been tightened and many policemen were deployed before his arrival at the temple.

Devotees were also restricted from entering the temple from 7 pm on Thursday and a complete security check was carried out by the police before the PM's arrival.

The police diverted the traffic as a security measure while his visit to the temple.

Modi is expected to address a public meeting in Madurai on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu elections PM Modi Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp