Brick kilns near jumbo corridors shut: 

The State on Wednesday submitted to the division bench of the Madras High Court that 186 illegal brick kilns situated close to elephant corridors in Coimbatore have been closed down.

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

The issue pertains to Muralidharan, the petitioner stating that illegal mining in the region of Thadagam in Coimbatore was the sole reason behind the rising number of man-animal conflicts between elephants and humans. “The brick kilns and their mining of red sand for bricks have destroyed important elephant corridors. This is resulting in elephants moving into human settlements and damaging crops and humans lives,” he stated in his plea.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had earlier directed the State to take immediate remedial measures to ensure that brick kilns function within the parameters set down and upon obtaining license remain confined to the areas demarcated.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary submitted that a detailed audit was conducted across the regions of Somayampalayam, Nanjundapuram and Pannimadai villages in Coimbatore North taluk where it was found that several erring units were under operation.

