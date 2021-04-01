DMK’s counter strike gets its ammo from OPS interview

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Member of Parliament and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja’s remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has cost the party dearly just days ahead of the Assembly polls. But soon after Raja issued an apology on Monday, the DMK supporters started a vigorous counter campaign on social media. What gave the DMK men ammunition was an interview given by deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to a daily in which he said that the 10.5 per cent reservation given to the Vanniyar community was only “provisional”.

The comment was so seriously discussed on social media platforms that it made the PMK founder even issue a statement. Dr S Ramadoss said that the internal reservation for Vanniyars was permanent. He added that he got on a call with the CM and that the latter assured him that the law passed is permanent. The reservation percentage would be further raised after the caste-based census is done, he said.

According to the Act, the reservation would be revised based on the outcome of the caste-based census, which is expected to by completed in six months. Another issue that came as a timely ‘weapon’ for the DMK party people was the Monday’s order of a trial court in Villupuram convicting former AIADMK MLA RP Paramasivam in a disproportionate assets case.

A DMK-affiliated social media influencer told Express, “We are only disseminating authentic news about the Court order and the statement given by Deputy CM to a newspaper on Vanniyar reservation.” Guru Virudhambigai, daughter of the late PMK leader Kaduvetti Guru, who is campaigning in support of DMK, said O Panneerselvam’s comments support her assertion that the reservation for Vanniyars is an “eye wash”.