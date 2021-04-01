STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Video missiles replace prachara beerangis in election war

While campaigning will end in the next few days, Dravidian majors are making use of available time to increase their vote bank.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While campaigning will end in the next few days, Dravidian majors are making use of available time to increase their vote bank. IT wings and social media-friendly loyalists are now in high demand as online warfare is raging hotter than real world battles. Video memes are the missiles targeting the rival camps. “People are discussing the statements of leaders and promises made in our manifesto,” say sources privy to DMK IT wing’s functioning.

“Our side’s promises have reached the voters widely. Now, to counter the charges of our rivals, DMK supporters and the IT wing, along with those in Left parties, VCK, MDMK, and Congress have also created videos for digital campaigning.” I-PAC, which is handling the election strategy for the DMK, has collected all video memes. At least 40 memes are ready to be sent out to voters, it has been learnt.

The list includes reminders of police atrocities on jallikattu protesters, O Panneerselvam’s statements during the ‘dharma yudham’, and police attack on women protesting for prohibition. Likewise, the ruling camp is also preparing its arsenal. Around 30 videos highlighting the failures of the DMK-Congress combine a decade ago, Stalin signing the MoU to execute methane and hydrocarbon project in Delta districts, and how the jallikattu ban came during the Congress regime.

Both parties have collected thousands of mobile phone numbers in every Assembly constituency. For the DMK, I-PAC has constituted over 1,800 WhatsApp groups with the group’s field level employees and party functionaries. All the videos will be init ial ly released through the s e WhatsApp groups which will gain traction to reach the maximum number of people in the State before they vote in the April 6 election.

In addition , these videos would be shared by lakhs of Twitter handles and in Facebook pages, sources said. ‘Aspire’ Swaminathan, AIADMK’s IT wing-in-charge told Express, “Already we have released 70 videos of the common public under the title, Nallathane Poikittu Irukku (it’s going on well), and we have more than 30 videos and it would be released one by one in the coming days.

Every video has been watched by more than 30 lakh viewers and from Wednesday evening we are going to release another set of videos under the title, Ungalukku Vetkamaga Illaiya? (Are you not ashamed?)” “Our campaign reached people well and we will counter the DMK tooth and nail,” he under - lined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp