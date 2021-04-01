Video missiles replace prachara beerangis in election war

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While campaigning will end in the next few days, Dravidian majors are making use of available time to increase their vote bank. IT wings and social media-friendly loyalists are now in high demand as online warfare is raging hotter than real world battles. Video memes are the missiles targeting the rival camps. “People are discussing the statements of leaders and promises made in our manifesto,” say sources privy to DMK IT wing’s functioning.

“Our side’s promises have reached the voters widely. Now, to counter the charges of our rivals, DMK supporters and the IT wing, along with those in Left parties, VCK, MDMK, and Congress have also created videos for digital campaigning.” I-PAC, which is handling the election strategy for the DMK, has collected all video memes. At least 40 memes are ready to be sent out to voters, it has been learnt.

The list includes reminders of police atrocities on jallikattu protesters, O Panneerselvam’s statements during the ‘dharma yudham’, and police attack on women protesting for prohibition. Likewise, the ruling camp is also preparing its arsenal. Around 30 videos highlighting the failures of the DMK-Congress combine a decade ago, Stalin signing the MoU to execute methane and hydrocarbon project in Delta districts, and how the jallikattu ban came during the Congress regime.

Both parties have collected thousands of mobile phone numbers in every Assembly constituency. For the DMK, I-PAC has constituted over 1,800 WhatsApp groups with the group’s field level employees and party functionaries. All the videos will be init ial ly released through the s e WhatsApp groups which will gain traction to reach the maximum number of people in the State before they vote in the April 6 election.

In addition , these videos would be shared by lakhs of Twitter handles and in Facebook pages, sources said. ‘Aspire’ Swaminathan, AIADMK’s IT wing-in-charge told Express, “Already we have released 70 videos of the common public under the title, Nallathane Poikittu Irukku (it’s going on well), and we have more than 30 videos and it would be released one by one in the coming days.

Every video has been watched by more than 30 lakh viewers and from Wednesday evening we are going to release another set of videos under the title, Ungalukku Vetkamaga Illaiya? (Are you not ashamed?)” “Our campaign reached people well and we will counter the DMK tooth and nail,” he under - lined.