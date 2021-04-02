STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC relief for film director Shankar

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to restrain Director Shankar from directing other films until he completes Indian 2.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:31 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to restrain Director Shankar from directing other films until he completes Indian 2. Lyca Productions had moved the court to restrain the director from taking up other projects. The production house said Shankar has failed to complete the film though Rs 180 crore out of the budget of Rs 236 crore had been spent.

The petition also said that Shankar has received a portion of his remuneration of Rs 14 crore for the movie, and Lyca was willing to submit the rest of his remuneration of Rs 26 crore with the court. Justice PT Asha refused to grant an interim injunction restraining director Shankar from directing the other movies for a while. The court issued notice to the director returnable by April 15.

The petitioner said that, “...so far the director had completed around 60 per cent of the film’s portions, including the intermission sequence. The film has been often delayed due to several unavoidable reasons. Now, the plaintiff is shocked to know the director’s recent interest in his next film and tried to abandon Indian 2. The defendant had recently joined hands with Telugu actor Ram Charan for a pan-India film, which is scheduled to commence in July 2021.”

