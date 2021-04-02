Puducherry LG receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By ANI

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, received her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children's Hospital, Puducherry.

A total of 36.7 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours across India, informed the union health ministry on Friday.

Out of which, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for the first dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, it said.

According to the health ministry, more than 6.87 crores (6,87,89,138) vaccine doses have been administered through 11,37,456 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.